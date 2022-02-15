Joe Burrow won’t need surgery for knee sprain suffered during Super Bowl

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury of then-unknown severity during his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow waved off concerns on the sidelines and after the game, simply said there was zero chance he was leaving the game. He noted that he’d get it tested out once the team returned to Cincinnati.

And that time has arrived.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Burrow suffered a sprain that will require rehab, but not surgery, meaning it won’t change much about his offseason.

Even after the loss, Burrow was already talking about how the team can get back. He went as far as issuing an apology to fans, too, and said he’ll take cues from a Hall of Fame quarterback on how to move forward from here.

List

10 thoughts on the Bengals as they exit Super Bowl LVI

