Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won’t get a taste of game action this week.

Burrow sat out the team’s preseason opener against Tampa on Saturday and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that he will sit out this Friday’s game against Washington as well.

Taylor said last week that he was not ruling out the possibility of Burrow playing in the preseason as he makes his return from last year’s torn ACL. Burrow has expressed a desire to see some live action ahead of Week 1 of the regular season, so we’ll see if the Bengals play a different tune for their August 29 game against the Dolphins.

No other Bengals have been ruled out for this week at this point, but there weren’t any other situations of great interest on the roster.

Joe Burrow won’t play in second Bengals preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk