Joe Burrow wins more honors after lifting Bengals over Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has once again reeled in some honors for his play on the field.

This time it comes in the aftermath of his superb showing during the Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his 25-of-31 effort with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 rushes for 46 yards and a score, Burrow is officially the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Of course, the award goes beyond simple numbers. Burrow had key chain-moving rushes, another dropped wide-open touchdown pass and played one of the better games of his career while outdueling Patrick Mahomes.

Capping it off with a jaw-dropping conversion on third-and-11 to seal the game, Burrow cemented his MVP-contending status with the performance.

This is Burrow’s second time winning it this season (Week 7 vs. Atlanta) and his fourth time overall. The Bengals have won three OPOW honors, plus one DPOTW (Trey Hendrickson) and STPOTW (Evan McPherson) so far this season.

List

Chiefs vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from Week 13

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire