Joe Burrow’s winning everyone over: ‘Do you understand what you saw last night?’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made history Thursday night, winning over most everyone who watched his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Not hard to see why — Burrow attempted more than 60 passes, threw three touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception, literally making history.

Since, all the talking heads and big names have come out and had nothing short of praise for Burrow. One, who goes by the name Colin Cowherd, was emphatic in his praise, literally asking his listeners if they even understood what happened.

The context of the question “Do you understand what you saw last night?” is something we’ve harped on for a while now — Burrow’s been incredibly poised and accurate behind a bad line and without the benefit of a preseason. It’s somehow even easy to forget he’s a rookie at times.

Here’s the clip:

Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division. "Do you realize what you saw last night? Joe Burrow is real." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/nMcZKzaDH8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 18, 2020





And Cowherd is far from the only one:

Joe Burrow is going to be a star. Sneaky velocity and mobility. Loves to compete. Just has a feel for playing QB. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 18, 2020





Joe Burrow on 4th downs pic.twitter.com/0xusx8Uei9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2020





Joe Burrow is going to be really really good in this league and that’s gonna happen sooner than later. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 18, 2020





Burrow even got huge praise from LeBron James himself.

And Burrow’s response to that, just to finish this off:

Joe Burrow on LeBron James' praise from earlier tonight: "We're 0-2. That's all that matters." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 18, 2020



