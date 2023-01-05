Joe Burrow on whether to resume Monday night’s game: We want whatever Bills want

The NFL has not announced how it will handle Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Bills that was suspended after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, speaking for the first time since Monday, said players are “in the dark” as to what the league will decide.

He conceded logistically it could be difficult to resume the game, which was stopped in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3.

“I think that would be tough just scheduling-wise,” Burrow said, via Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. “I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward.”

The Bengals do know that they will play the Ravens on Sunday, looking for a win to clinch the AFC North for the second consecutive year.

“Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday,” Burrow said. “As unusual as this week has been, it’s business as usual from a football standpoint, unfortunately.

“I don’t even really know what to say about it, because it’s such a scary and emotional time and guys still have a football game to play on Sunday, and it’s our job to get out there and execute and play the game the way that we need to play it to go and win. It is what it is. We’ve had discussions as a team about what happened and about where we’re at going forward and that’s where we’re at.”

He did acknowledge that players have had some “side discussions” about whether they should be playing in Week 18 with Hamlin still in critical condition.

“I’m sure if you polled the locker room there’d be mixed votes on that,” Burrow said of not playing against the Ravens. “Personally, I think is going to be tough, but there’s people that want to play, too, and there’s people that don’t. Personally, I probably want to play. I think getting back to as normal as you can as fast as you can is personally how I kind of deal with these kinds of things. Like I said, everyone has a different way of dealing with it.”

Joe Burrow on whether to resume Monday night’s game: We want whatever Bills want originally appeared on Pro Football Talk