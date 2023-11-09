Advertisement

Joe Burrow weighs in on the Ohio State vs. LSU debate

Chris Roling
·1 min read
1

With the Cincinnati Bengals set to take on the Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, there’s the interesting Joe Burrow-Ohio State University conversation going on again.

By now, most fans of college and/or pro ball know the drill. Burrow spent three years in Columbus before transferring to LSU in 2018, going on to have a historic level of success before returning to Ohio via the NFL draft.

Asked why Ohio State doesn’t claim him as a quarterback though, Burrow wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t know,” Burrow said. “You’d have to ask them.”

He then elaborated on his stance: “I always say I went to school at Ohio State and played football at LSU. That’s how I think about it.”

Back when he was stuck with the Buckeyes, Burrow had actually plotted a non-football career path given how things were going. Whether Buckeyes fans get to claim Burrow is a hot debate.

If nothing else, now there’s a little more clarity on where Burrow stands on the topic.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire