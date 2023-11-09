Joe Burrow weighs in on the Ohio State vs. LSU debate

With the Cincinnati Bengals set to take on the Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, there’s the interesting Joe Burrow-Ohio State University conversation going on again.

By now, most fans of college and/or pro ball know the drill. Burrow spent three years in Columbus before transferring to LSU in 2018, going on to have a historic level of success before returning to Ohio via the NFL draft.

Asked why Ohio State doesn’t claim him as a quarterback though, Burrow wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t know,” Burrow said. “You’d have to ask them.”

He then elaborated on his stance: “I always say I went to school at Ohio State and played football at LSU. That’s how I think about it.”

Back when he was stuck with the Buckeyes, Burrow had actually plotted a non-football career path given how things were going. Whether Buckeyes fans get to claim Burrow is a hot debate.

If nothing else, now there’s a little more clarity on where Burrow stands on the topic.

Joe Burrow speaks to the media. https://t.co/JdgmvFxYJU — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire