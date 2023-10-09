Joe Burrow on Week 5 win vs. Cardinals: 'I knew we had to win it'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Week 5 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals, "I knew we had to win it."
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Henry's still got it.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
