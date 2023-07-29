Joe Burrow’s Week 1 availability isn’t a major concern, says insider

Things continue to trend in the right direction for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on the injury front.

Fresh off head coach Zac Taylor saying Burrow will miss “several weeks,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has followed up by explaining that sources close to the team don’t seem to think there is any threat to Burrow’s availability for the season opener.

“It does not sound like anywhere here is worried about Joe Burrow missing Week 1,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “And that is the most important thing…all eyes are now on Week 1 for Joe Burrow…not a catastrophic injury, going to be back sooner than later.”

That meshes with the vibe of what was reported as a calf strain. Roughly 40 days out from the opener, preseason snaps were always assumed out of the question. What fans should eyeball now is whether Burrow gets any more training camp practice reps closer to Week 1, if anything.

And as always, this isn’t anything new — Burrow has had just three preseason snaps his entire career and has yet to experience a normal summer before a Week 1.

From Back Together Weekend in Cincy: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow wasn’t around, as he deals with a calf issue, but there doesn’t appear to be concern about Week 1. pic.twitter.com/JjQ8FjGN6u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals to host 2 QBs on workouts after Joe Burrow's injury

Bengals rookie DJ Turner starting to look like breakout player at camp

Ken Anderson chosen as Pro Football Hall of Fame senior finalist again

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire