Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990 (a 34-13 win in Cleveland), the Bengals were blown out in Burrow's MNF debut.

"I kinda forgot it was Halloween," Burrow told Alex Smith in ESPN's pregame one-on-one interview.

Are you afraid of the dark?#CINvsCLE | 📺 ESPN, 8:15 PM pic.twitter.com/H2JcxaiQr7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 31, 2022

I present to you, DIY Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/qSwLqInhzq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2022

