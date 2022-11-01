Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game

Breaking News:

37
Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990 (a 34-13 win in Cleveland), the Bengals were blown out in Burrow's MNF debut.

"I kinda forgot it was Halloween," Burrow told Alex Smith in ESPN's pregame one-on-one interview.

From the Bengals via Twitter:

Earlier from the Bengals:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow arrives for Cincinnati-Cleveland game in Halloween costume

