Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen: Which QB has edge in each category? 'NFL Total Access'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow vs. Buffalo Bills Josh Allen: Which QB has the edge in each category?
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow vs. Buffalo Bills Josh Allen: Which QB has the edge in each category?
NFL draft compensatory picks are awarded based on the players each team lost and gained in free agency. Here's a look at what teams could pick up these additional picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, replacing Rams star Aaron Donald.
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes explains how the Giants' offense has transformed itself over the last few games to be a balanced attack, notably through the air with Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James.
Right guard Alex Cappa rolled around the Bengals locker room on a scooter on Wednesday. Right tackle La'el Collins has been out since he tore the ACL in his left knee in a game on Christmas Eve. A Cincinnati offensive line that was so consistent in November and December will have a different look when the Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills for a divisional playoff game Sunday.
He has a busy schedule this week with the game against the Cowboys and four head coaching interviews.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
After a tightly contested wild-card weekend, the NFL postseason has reached the divisional round, with berths in conference title games at stake.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
In this two-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling starts the big surprises early
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
Much of the NFL world is already counting the Cowboys out of Sunday's playoff game. That's just the way Micah Parsons likes it. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
Deebo Samuel has played in seven playoff games in his 49ers career, and his turn into "Playoff Deebo" definitely is a thing.