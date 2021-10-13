Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital last Sunday because he was having trouble speaking after an overtime loss to the Packers and needed to be evaluated for a throat contusion.

Burrow was released from the hospital after his throat checked out fine, but he’s not exactly 100 percent as the team works to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that Burrow is on “voice rest” this week. That will not impact his practice availability, but will obviously change how the team relays play calls during their sessions.

The hope for the Bengals is that the rest during the week will allow Burrow to call plays and audible as usual against the Lions, but they may need to have backup plans on hand in the event something needs to change in that process.

Joe Burrow is on “voice rest” this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk