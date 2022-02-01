Joe Burrow: Usually when you lose the coin flip to the Chiefs you’re going home

One of the loudest cheers in Kansas City during the AFC Championship Game came after the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, an indication of how much football fans have become conditioned to think that the team getting the ball first in overtime will win. But it didn’t work out that way.

The Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes, then Joe Burrow drove them into field goal range and to the Super Bowl. After the game, Burrow acknowledged that losing the toss could have been a killer.

“Usually when you lose the coin flip to our guys you’re going home, but our defense really stepped up,” Burrow said on CBS.

If the Chiefs had marched down the field and won the game on the first drive of overtime, that might have been enough to get the NFL to change its overtime rules (especially when a much better overtime system has been proposed). The rules should change anyway — even though Burrow and his teammates came through with an improbable victory.

