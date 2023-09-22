Joe Burrow upgraded to ‘limited’ on Friday injury report

As will be the case all week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the biggest name on the team’s injury report before next Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow suited up for practice on Thursday but finished as a DNP. He did the same on Friday, but did a little more throwing during the portion of practice open to reporters.

What was interesting, though, was outsiders finding out what Burrow did or didn’t do once media was no longer allowed to view practice.

Now we know, given Friday’s injury report:

Burrow going limited is an upgrade and good sign, though he’s still got a long way to go before actually playing.

We’ll still have to wait and see what Burrow’s viral cart ride with Mike Brown was all about.

Also of note here is the continued positive momentum for safety Nick Scott and defensive end Joseph Ossai, two names the defense would love to have at 100 percent against the Rams.

