Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd connect on 56-yard TD for Bengals

Joe Burrow has been on-target Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals look for their first win against the New York Jets.

Burrow found Tyler Boyd over the middle with a short pass and some shoddy Jets tackling turned it into a 56-yard scoring play.

After the PAT, the Bengals led 14-6 in the second quarter.

Earlier, Sauce Gardner showed how to cover Ja’Marr Chase.

