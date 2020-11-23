Joe Burrow’s torn ACL adds to long list of horrific leg injuries for QBs at FedEx Field

Do you believe in curses? I don’t mean curses as in a hex or a spell that someone puts on another person, but rather a curse in the sense of something bad happening, over and over again, in the same spot, to similar people, at coincidental times.

The public is likely split on this. In our world of conspiracy theories and superstition, many people will likely wave off the notion of a curse and explain it as nothing more than coincidence. However, others (me included) look at connected patterns and occurrences and can’t help to dive a bit deeper. All of that leads me to say this:

I think that FedEx Field is cursed for quarterbacks.

I know that this is nothing new, as a simple Google search of ‘FedEx Field Turf’ will send you into an overwhelming rabbit hole of mismanagement and poor upkeep. However, the injury suffered by Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Sunday afternoon just adds to the list of promising young quarterbacks who have suffered serious setbacks while playing on the grass in D.C. Here are some notable instances:

Joe Burrow — Torn ACL — 11/22/2020

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

This injury likely had less to do with the turf at FedEx Field rather than the brutality of the NFL game. There was nothing dirty about the hit that Burrow took, and from the look of it, his foot didn't get stuck in the grass or anything. He simply got hit from two different sides in the pocket and bent over his let, tearing his ACL and potentially more.

Kyle Allen — Dislocated Ankle — 11/8/2020

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone else tired of seeing QBs get carted off the field in Washington this season? Just a couple of weeks ago, Kyle Allen went down with a dislocated ankle after getting leg-whipped while taking a sack. The hit was nothing malicious, just a regular football play, but it left Allen on the turf getting an air-cast put on his leg and had him carted off the field.

Alex Smith — Compound fracture of Tibia, Fibula — 11/18/2018

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

That image above still elicits chills. The injury suffered by Alex Smith was among the worst we've ever seen in the NFL, and it left the QB to undergo 17 surgeries after an infection took over the wound, and at times left his life in jeopardy. Fortunately, Smith has been able to battle back and is starting games for Washington once again, but if you are looking for reasons to believe in a FedEx Field curse, look no further than the injury to Smith, which has eery similarities to another injury we will get into soon.

Robert Griffin III — Torn ACL/MCL/Meniscus — 1/6/13

(AP Photo/Richard Lipski)

Robert Griffin III is as synonymous with injuries at FedEx Field as anyone in the history of the NFL, with the first coming in the Wild Card round against the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. Griffin had already been dealing with an LCL sprain that was suffered late in the season, but Washington decided to continue to roll him back onto the field, limping with a knee brace on. It all came crumbling down in the playoffs, with Griffin tearing his ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. Whether you want to blame the turf at FedEx or the medical staff in Washington, you are completely justified to do so.

Robert Griffin III — Dislocated Ankle — 9/14/2014

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The second brutal injury for RG3 at FedEx Field in two years, the promising young QB dislocated his ankle on September 14th, 2014 after rehabbing his way back to the field after a brutal knee injury the year before. Griffin would later return to the field just seven weeks later, but his level of play would never be the same.

Joe Theismann — Compound fracture of Tibia, Fibula — 11/18/1985

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

This injury technically took place at RFK Stadium, not FedEx Field, but the connection it has to the injury suffered by Alex Smith are stark. If you want to believe that there is some throughline in history that connects different instances in time, look no further than the connection between Smith and Joe Theismann. Notice the specific injury — compound fracture to right Tibia and Fibula. Notice the date — November 18th. Consider that both injuries took place on the 39 yard-line; consider that both games ended in a 23-21 final score; consider that both injuries were caused by a three-time Defensive Player of the Year; consider that both quarterback's Pro-Bowl LTs were off the field during that play due to injury. You don't have to blame this injury on the FedEx Field turf, but if you're looking for a reason to believe that there is a curse for QBs on the field in Washington, this has to be your No. 1 example.