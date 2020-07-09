Joe Burrow tops rookie QB ratings in 'Madden 21,' Packers fans have a reason to be optimistic too

The first quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL draft is also the highest-rated rookie at the position in “Madden NFL 21.” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received a 76 rating as a rookie, higher than any quarterback in last year’s version of the game.

That’s right, Burrow’s 76 is higher than last year’s No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. “Madden” gave the Arizona Cardinals quarterback a 73 rating entering his rookie season.

The “Madden” ratings team must feel Murray and Tua Tagovailoa are comparable, because Tagovailoa also received a 73 rating. Burrow and Tagovailoa were the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

But the “Madden NFL 21” team didn’t follow draft order with the rest of the rookie quarterback rankings. Curiously, “Madden” doesn’t list Justin Herbert as the third highest-rated rookie quarterback.

Here's a look at the @EAMaddenNFL rookie QB overall ratings: pic.twitter.com/dDgZNdpQfm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 9, 2020

That honor goes to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who was selected 20 picks after Herbert. The difference isn’t all that significant, as Love is a 71 and Herbert is a 70. Jalen Hurts — who the Philadelphia Eagles took in the second round — comes in at a 68.

While the “Madden” ratings don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, they usually become a flashpoint for debate. Los Angeles Chargers fans will almost certainly take issue with the No. 6 pick in the draft falling behind Love. Others might quibble about Tagovailoa’s deep accuracy rating or the fact that Burrow rates the highest among rookie quarterbacks in man coverage, a skill he won’t ever use in the game — or, hopefully, in the NFL.

Story continues

Fans looking to compare Burrow’s numbers against the rest of the league will have to wait a little longer. The rest of the “Madden 21” ratings will be rolled out on ESPN between July 13-July 17.

If you need yet another reminder that the Chicago Bears made a massive mistake taking Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, those ratings won’t disappoint.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received a 76 rating as a rookie in "Madden NFL 21," higher than any quarterback in last year’s version of the game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

More from Yahoo Sports: