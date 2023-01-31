What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes right after Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game

It was all love between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC title game went final.

When the two stars met at midfield for the postgame handshake, among other pleasantries, Burrow told Mahomes to “go win it.”

It’s nothing unexpected or out of the ordinary, yet a nice behind-the-scenes look, if not breath of fresh air after the endless trash talk before kickoff.

The moment also meshes well with what Burrow had to say about all of that trash talk after the game during a press conference.

Here’s a look at the clip, courtesy of the NFL:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire