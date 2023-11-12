Joe Burrow throws touchdown pass on Cincinnati Bengals opening drive for 5th straight game

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass to receiver Trenton Irwin on his team's opening scoring drive for the fifth consecutive game, putting the Bengals in some elite company over the past 30 NFL seasons.

Burrow's TD throw to Irwin gave the Bengals a 7-0 win against the Houston Texans in their NFL Week 10 game at Paycor Stadium.

Per Optastats, the Bengals became the second NFL team over the last 30 seasons to score a TD on their opening drive in five consecutive games in the same season.

The 2016 Atlanta Falcons ended the season with touchdowns on six consecutive opening drives.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow throws TD pass on Cincinnati opening drive for 5th straight