Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be related to Wolverine. Burrow proved he's way ahead in his recovery from ACL and MCL surgery Tuesday by throwing passes during organized team activities.

Burrow has hinted he's ahead of schedule in his recovery, but Tuesday offered video proof that's the case.

Joe Burrow throwing during OTAs pic.twitter.com/jBaE1dkOkF — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 25, 2021

In late April, Burrow revealed he's been able to throw passes and drop back. At that time, he had not tried throwing on the run. It's unclear whether Burrow has been cleared for that last step, but video of Burrow throwing is still encouraging. One would assume the Bengals would not allow Burrow to step foot on the practice field if they weren't completely comfortable with his recovery. Burrow has expressed a desire to play in Week 1, and Tuesday's video provides some evidence that will happen.

Joe Burrow had surgery in November

Burrow is just six months into his recovery from MCL and ACL surgery. Burrow experienced the injury during the team's Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team. Burrow had to be carted off the field after Washington defender Jonathan Allen fell into Burrow's leg.

Burrow has kept fans in the loop on his progress. In December, Burrow posted video in which he was walking on his surgically-repaired knee.

Burrow's return in Week 1 would provide plenty of optimism for Bengals' fans. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Burrow showed promise in 10 starts, throwing 13 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a rookie.

His recovery, and continued growth on the field, would go a long way toward getting the Bengals back to the postseason.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM give the Bengals +2500 odds to win the AFC North this season, the longest odds of any team in the division. The Bengals went 4-11-1 in 2020, and finished fourth in the AFC North.

