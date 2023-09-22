Joe Burrow throws during individual drills on Friday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is making progress with his calf injury.

After he didn't practice on Thursday, Burrow was throwing during individual drills on Friday, according to multiple reporters at the team's practice.

Burrow has an extra day to recover after tweaking his calf during last Sunday's game against the Ravens because the Bengals are hosting the Rams on Monday night.

If Burrow is unable to play, Jake Browning will start for Cincinnati in Week 3.

The team also signed Reid Sinnett to its practice squad on Friday.

Cincinnati will list Burrow's practice status — whether limited or full — on its injury report later on Friday.