Joe Burrow: I think we’re finding our stride

The Bengals offense didn’t play well in a Week Five loss to the Ravens, but things perked up against the Saints in a Week Six win and things got even better on that side of the ball against the Falcons this Sunday.

Joe Burrow went 34-of-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and the Bengals piled up 537 total yards in a 35-17 win that pushed them to 4-3 on the season. After the game, Bengals players and coaches were singing the quarterback’s praises while Burrow said he feels like the whole unit is coming together.

“I think we’re finding our stride. . . . I’m feeling comfortable,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “We’re getting the timing down. We’re starting to find a rhythm as an offense.”

They’ll get a chance to show they’ve found that rhythm against the Browns on Halloween night and a win would push their record to 5-3 after starting the year with a pair of losses.

