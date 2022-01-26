Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins on practice report as full participants

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was off the practice report last week. He was back on it today.

But Burrow also was a full participant with his knee injury. He was a full participant during the week leading up to the wild-card victory over the Raiders. Burrow also was on the practice report with the knee issue in Weeks 2, 14 and 18.

He also was listed with throat and finger injuries this season.

Burrow, though, played every game except the meaningless Week 18 game.

Receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the practice report, too, but he also was a full participant Wednesday.

Rookie defensive end Cam Sample (groin) was the only player who missed practice.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) were limited.

