Joe Burrow on Tee Higgins contract situation with the Bengals

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL who has proven what he is capable of since joining the league.

Higgins recently requested a trade as he is looking for a long-term contract. While being tied to one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow is a great thing for a wide receiver, Higgins wants the contract he deserves. Under the franchise tag, Higgins is set to earn $21.8 million guaranteed in 2024, but what he cares about is a long-term deal.

Burrow met with the media for the first time in a while, touching on Higgins’ contract situation.

Those guys have their business they need to take care of. I support them in every way. Both those guys have earned everything that has come to them and more. I’ll support them all the way through it. Whatever they feel like is best for their career. That’s for them and their agents and their families to decide. But we are here to win football games. I really hope both those guys are here next year because we are a better football team with both of them. They are both great locker room guys, too. They are going to do what they’ve got to do, but when the time comes for them to come back, if that time comes, we are going to welcome them back and hit our stride.

So far in his NFL career, Higgins has recorded 257 catches for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s arguably the best wide receiver two in the NFL, but depending on whether he remains with the Bengals, he could be a wide receiver one on multiple teams.

