Joe Burrow talks about extension’s impact on keeping Chase, Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media on Tuesday and confirmed what many fans already knew — the contract extension with the team continues to be underway.

Burrow, of course, wants to keep the exact proceedings under wraps.

“I’m involved. That’s in the works,” Burrow said, according to NFL.com’s Eric Edholm. “That’s not really something that I like to play out in the media. Just the way I think they want to do business, I want to do business, we prefer to keep that between us.”

Burrow is also aware that his next contract will have a big impact on the team’s ability to keep core pieces around him such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

On this front, he offered the following: “Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that’s always on your mind. You want that to be a focal point, so we’re working to make that happen.”

It’s interesting to hear this sort of dynamic from the star quarterback at a time when the team also sits in contract extension talks with Higgins. In a perfect world, one would think both of those get done sometime this summer.

But maybe that’s getting ahead of things. For now, fans will just have to focus on the fact Burrow rolled up to training camp with a new look and more muscular than last season.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Joe Burrow Foundation helped 20 families pay mental health expenses Rich Eisen thinks Bengals will trounce Browns in season opener NFL considered Bengals vs. Steelers for special Black Friday game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire