Joe Burrow takes refreshing stance on recent injury history

One of the things easily gleaned from comments made by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this offseason has been his new approach to injuries.

Sure, Burrow has packed more muscle onto his frame. But he’s also repeatedly mentioned that he’s going to be smarter about when to push through soreness and discomfort.

That’s a theme that continued early this week as the Bengals got together for mandatory work.

“Whenever the injuries start to stack up your football mortality kind of comes into the back of your mind. So, that’s definitely something I’ve thought about and something I have had to fight through,” Burrow said. “I’m going to definitely not quite grind as much for this next month and a half. My offseason has been about 10 weeks longer than everybody else’s. So, I’ve had 10 weeks of work everybody else hasn’t. So, I feel really good about where I am going to be at come training camp.”

Like his prior comments, it sure feels like Burrow is taking aim right at the fact he pushed through discomfort last offseason before that non-contact calf injury ultimately derailed the entire season.

Considering Burrow isn’t on a pitch count at all, if and when Burrow takes time off before training camp, it’s clearly not something that should ring any alarm bells for fans.

