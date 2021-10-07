Joe Burrow: We can’t start slow against the Packers like we did last week

In last Thursday’s game, the Bengals were down 14-0 at halftime before putting together a second-half comeback that resulted in a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Cincinnati’s offense didn’t have that kind of trouble in wins over the Vikings and Steelers. But in the Week Two loss to Chicago, the unit never really got going until it was too late.

So with the Bengals at 3-1 and playing the 3-1 Packers this week, quarterback Joe Burrow knows Cincinnati must do everything possible to avoid a slow start on Sunday.

“We can’t start slow the way we did last week,” Burrow said Wednesday, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If we start slow like that, we’ll be down 21-0 before we can blink. So, we’re gonna have to come out fast.”

Since Green Bay’s Week One clunker against the Saints, the Packers have scored 35, 30, and 27 points in their three wins. Rodgers has completed 68 percent of his passes for 764 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions over that span. He also has a rushing touchdown.

“We’re excited to play this game,” Burrow said. “They’re a really good team, have been for a really long time. They’re coming in here and we’re gonna have to be ready to play. They’re not going to roll over and let us beat them. They’re gonna make us beat them. They’re not gonna lose the game, that’s for sure.”

Burrow has played well in his return from a torn ACL, throwing for 988 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He was named the AFC offensive player of the week for his performance against Jacksonville, as he threw for 348 yards with a pair of TDs.

