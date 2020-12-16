Joe Burrow’s surgeon offers critical positive news on Bengals QB’s comeback.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is roughly a week removed from surgery to repair his knee and the good news keeps coming.

The man who performed the surgery, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, appeared on a recent episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast and said he expects every player he’s worked on this year to likely be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

When Schefter asked ElAttrache to clarify that even Burrow’s late-season injury fit into this category, he offered the following:

“Yeah he’s only maybe a week out from surgery. When you say he’s on track there’s just a few criteria you look for. What I can say is that everything that has come our way this year, even though they’ve been very complex, I’m extremely happy with what we’ve been able to do and we’ve fixed it in a way that I’m confident they’ll be able to play again.”

It’s the latest in small bits of good news about Burrow. Sam Hubbard, for example, offered a small positive update about how the No. 1 pick is doing. Plenty of doctors asked about the return timetable have offered good news.

We’re a long way from figuring out if Burrow will actually be ready to go by the start of the season. But the initial updates remain positive — and it’s on the Bengals to improve while he rehabs.

