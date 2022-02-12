Joe Burrow’s superstition revealed ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Cincinnati Bengals would appear to have some unique superstitions ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

There was a viral video making the rounds of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase desperately making sure his teammates didn’t split a pole.

And now we’ve got Joe Burrow wearing a sock inside-out.

Speaking with reporters on the Friday before the Super Bowl, Burrow was asked about this apparent thing he does and he was straight-up with NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala: “It’s just something I’ve always done.”

Add the Chase thing to the Burrow thing and indeed, fans of any sports team shouldn’t feel too silly for having superstitions of their own going into games.

How the Bengals should (and shouldn't) attack the Rams defense in Super Bowl LVI

