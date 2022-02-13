Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl outfit instantly earned legendary status

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had hinted he had something huge planned for his Super Bowl outfit.

That man was not kidding.

Burrow hit the team buses, and then Sofi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams rocking a Heisenberg-styled hat with a tiger-striped suit that instantly went viral.

That’s probably not what anybody had expected when he suggested he had big plans, but the shocker of a look wasn’t too surprising from the guy who got a shoutout from The Rock for one of his recent looks.

It’ll be interesting to hear the backstory on this one — he only wore one of his recent outfits that went viral to help out a friend.

For now, we’ll just have to look at the top reactions.

Joe Burrow’s outfit today. Cinci by 40 pic.twitter.com/1bqV5u0vg0 — IGZ (@igzrap) February 13, 2022

I really respect the commitment here. Burrow planned this outfit and brought the outfit. Then this morning, he saw it was 85 degrees outside. But there was no way he wasn’t going to wear it. https://t.co/8kPBOvmDWl — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 13, 2022

Could @JoeyB be any cooler??

Man I love this guy and our team!!

Let’s get the W @Bengals https://t.co/u8yWBOlQGN — Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) February 13, 2022

guys guys guys do i change hats pic.twitter.com/s1twjzOHUB — em shiesty 🥶 (@em_witt_17) February 13, 2022

For the 143rd time… How could one man have all that swagger.

Unreal. That’s our QB. — xz – Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) February 13, 2022

Cam sitting at home like pic.twitter.com/Ba2pr1HSr0 — James Gerard (@LineupsAndChill) February 13, 2022

Joe Burrow’s about to frame Roger Rabbit pic.twitter.com/743LPgl4Y7 — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) February 13, 2022

This man Joe Burrow truly saved his best for last pic.twitter.com/qRfds1mJvm — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 13, 2022

