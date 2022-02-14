Joe Burrow on Super Bowl injury scare: ‘I wasn’t coming out’

Chris Roling
·1 min read
During his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a scary-looking knee injury.

Burrow limped off the field after staying down for a notable amount of time, then limped around the sideline before going to his normal spot on the bench without checking in with trainers.

After the game, Burrow told reporters he’ll get the knee checked out when the team gets back to Cincinnati.

But he also told reporters a simple one-liner when asked about whether it was enough to take him out of the game: “I wasn’t coming out.”

The injury didn’t appear to hurt Burrow’s play too much once he got back in the game, but the gameplan didn’t call for him to do too much, either. There wasn’t a notable limp, and it wasn’t the surgically repaired knee, but it’s understandable if Bengals fans wait around for word about it with bated breath.

Stars, studs and duds from Bengals' Super Bowl loss to Rams

