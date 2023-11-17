Joe Burrow suffers wrist injury in Cincinnati Bengals loss to Baltimore Ravens

Burrow was back on the sideline after half-time but did not return to the game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was unable to finish his side's defeat against the Baltimore Ravens after picking up a wrist injury.

The 26-year-old left the field with five minutes left in the second quarter of the Bengals' 34-20 loss on Thursday.

Burrow bent over in pain after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Burrow had sprained his right wrist and he had "no idea" when he would return.

Burrow spent several minutes in the medical tent before jogging off the field to the locker room for further treatment and television images showed swelling around his wrist.

Jake Browning took over at quarterback for the Bengals, who are now 5-5 for the season and bottom of the competitive AFC North division.

The Ravens, who are now 8-3, lead the AFC North, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns in his team's victory.

Burrow, who was still struggling with a calf injury as Cincinnati lost their opening two games, led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Since Burrow was drafted with the first overall pick in 2020, the Bengals have a 2-5 record when he has not started.

Listen on Sounds banner