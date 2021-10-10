Joe Burrow suffers injury scare vs. Packers after massive hit

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
Cincinnati Bengals quarerback Joe Burrow had an injury scare during his team’s Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow stayed down on the field in the second quarter of the contest after running down the field and taking a hit, which prompted trainers from both teams to run out onto the field.

He had previously taken a number of hits behind bad blocking from both his running backs and offensive line. His team was down by three in a 9-7 game against Aaron Rodgers.

Burrow did eventually pop up under his own power in front of a silent Paul Brown Stadium, but quickly went to the blue medical tent with team doctors.

We’ll provide more updates as they go public.

