Joe Burrow struggles, Elijah Moore shines and Jalen Hurts sneaks under the radar

Dalton Del Don is joined by Derek Carty to go over the fantasy football news of the day and pick his favorite, and least favorite, player at each position heading into draft season. Derek also details what goes into his BLITZ projections and explains why rookies are so difficult to project.

