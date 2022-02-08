Joe Burrow stopped Super Bowl prep to surprise his high school coach with tickets

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just keeps establishing himself as one of the most likable players in the NFL.

Right after his team’s AFC title win, he went out of his way in the locker room to find and thank his physical therapist.

And in the middle of Super Bowl prep, Burrow stopped everything and surprised his high school coach with tickets to the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s Michele Steele captured the moment:

“He was sitting around his house yesterday. He looks at his cell phone when he sees it’s Joe Burrow calling. He’s excited just to check in with one of his former guys. And Burrow tells him ‘Hey coach, I don’t know if you’re busy next weekend, but I’ve got a couple extra tickets to the Super Bowl for you and your wife if you want to go.’ And the coach said, as you can imagine, ‘I think I can make that work.’

Burrow stressing during Super Bowl media sessions how proud he is to be an Ohio kid and quarterback of the Bengals was the highlight.

But it’s this sort of quiet, behind-the-scenes stuff that really endures him to onlookers. He could’ve given the limited tickets that go for $6,000+ to anyone (which has guys like Chad Johnson making good points), but he opted to thank someone else who helped him get to this point.

