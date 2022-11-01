Joe Burrow still winless against the Browns: They always play well against us

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has lived up to their expectations. But in one sense, Burrow hasn’t gotten the job done: He still hasn’t beaten the Browns.

Monday night’s 32-13 Browns victory was the Browns’ fifth consecutive win over the Bengals, and Burrow afterward struggled to explain why the Browns always win that matchup.

“You’ve got to give credit to them, they always play well against us. It’s tough to answer that one. They’ve got really good players on defense, they’re really well coached,” Burrow said. “They’ve had our number the last couple years.”

The Bengals are now 0-3 in the AFC North, a major concern in the playoff race, but Burrow says the mistakes they’ve made are correctable.

“We’re not panicking,” Burrow said. “We know what went wrong in each game.”

A lot has gone wrong in each game Burrow has played against the Browns.

