Joe Burrow stayed off injury report all week

The Cincinnati Bengals play against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona for Week 5, and in a must-win game, the conversation has been about whether Joe Burrow is going to be healthy enough to lead them to a win.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Burrow seems to be good to go going into the game, not appearing on the injury report for the entire week for the first time this season.

Here’s what Hobson said about Burrow:

Burrow didn’t appear on the injury report all week for the first time this season and Taylor seemed to indicate this week he had done the most in practice with his strained right calf. After Burrow said on Wednesday it’s the best he’s felt after a game, Taylor said Friday, “In terms of the execution of our plays, (practice has) been awesome. He’s locked in strength, great accuracy, touch, tempo. I’m really excited about all the things that he presents.”

It’s a good sign for the Bengals, but just one week ago the offense was only about to muster three points for the second time this season.

