Joe Burrow’s speech before Bengals vs. Titans had team fired up and went viral

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of confidence going into the divisonal round against the Tennessee Titans.

Joe Burrow and Co., after all, conquered a 31-year drought by getting the best of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round the week prior.

And before Saturday’s game against the Titans, Burrow apparently led a pre-game speech that had the entire Bengals locker room going wild.

Here’s the text from WLWT’s Mark Slaughter:

“I spoke with a guy who sat in the #Bengals team meeting last night where leaders of the team spoke & he said Joe Burrow emphatically said ‘why not us’ with a few expletives telling them NOBODY has beaten them this year unless they beat themselves sending the team into a FRENZY”

It’s a good mentality to have and for these Bengals, it rings pretty true. Some of the losses this year fell directly on iffy gameplans or execution by coaches, while a few just featured too many mistakes by players on the field itself.

And despite that, the Bengals beat the Chiefs, swept Baltimore and Pittsburgh and took NFC contenders Green Bay and San Francisco to three-point overtime finals.

Even if the Bengals don’t win on Saturday, it’s clear the culture has indeed changed for the foreseeable future.

