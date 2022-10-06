Joe Burrow speaks on concussions, reached out to Tua Tagovailoa

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke candidly about concussions in the sport of football and the injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4.

The back-and-forth happened Wednesday as Burrow’s Bengals prep to take on the Baltimore Ravens on primetime Sunday night.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Burrow reached out to Tagovailoa to check up on him. He also noted that head injuries are just part of the sport.

“Stuff like that happens all the time,” Burrow said. “I’ve never had a headache the next day from a concussion. But I’ve had games, high school, college, NFL, that maybe I don’t remember the rest of the game but I don’t have any side effects other than that. So I don’t know if you would call that a concussion or not. But definitely some kind of head injury for sure.”

Burrow went on to say that sometimes the NFL is in a tough spot if players withhold symptoms and that the league typically does an adequate job of pulling players from games after plays that suggest head injury.

There’s a much bigger conversation about the league’s protocols beyond an immediate play, of course. But Burrow was his usual reserved, honest self in approaching the topic in a way that most can’t complain.

List

National Reactions: Bengals praised for primetime win over Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire