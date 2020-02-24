Joe Burrow has small hands AND a big sense of humor

Seeing that Joe Burrow is a potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, it makes sense that all eyes are on him. However, the attention right now is centered around only one part of him: his hands.

According to ESPN, the LSU quarterback's hand measurements came in at nine inches, making Burrow's hands the smallest of any first-round quarterback the NFL combine has seen since 2008.

While followers of the NFL draft and sports fans alike grappled with this statistic, Burrow took to Twitter to joke about the reaction to this information being released.

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

Burrow's dash of humor was received well by Twitter users, with many people replying with praise of him and his response to this potentially touchy situation.

Joey Burrow the baby GOAT https://t.co/3jBMuvpLl5 — Warren Wintergreen 🛸 (@BIGDUB_) February 24, 2020

It's hard not to like Burrow purely based off of his sense of humor https://t.co/CZyeYzeRLD — Joey Allender III (@JoeyAllender) February 24, 2020

Burrow may have small hands, but he certainly compensates with his big sense of humor.

