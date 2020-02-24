Joe Burrow has small hands AND a big sense of humor

Jackie Walsh
NBC Sports Washington

Seeing that Joe Burrow is a potential No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, it makes sense that all eyes are on him. However, the attention right now is centered around only one part of him: his hands.

According to ESPN, the LSU quarterback's hand measurements came in at nine inches, making Burrow's hands the smallest of any first-round quarterback the NFL combine has seen since 2008.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

While followers of the NFL draft and sports fans alike grappled with this statistic, Burrow took to Twitter to joke about the reaction to this information being released.

Burrow's dash of humor was received well by Twitter users, with many people replying with praise of him and his response to this potentially touchy situation.

Burrow may have small hands, but he certainly compensates with his big sense of humor.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NFL DRAFT NEWS

Joe Burrow has small hands AND a big sense of humor originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next