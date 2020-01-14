Joe Burrow breaks single-season passing TD record with throw to Thaddeus Moss

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw three TDs and ran for one in the first half against Clemson. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Joe Burrow is now the single-season record holder for most passing touchdowns.

Burrow tied former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan at 58 TD passes with 10 seconds to go before halftime of the national championship game against Clemson when he hit TE Thaddeus Moss for a six-yard touchdown. He then broke the record with another TD pass to Moss — this one for four yards — with just over five minutes left in the third quarter to extend LSU’s lead to 35-25.

Thaddeus Moss scored TD No. 2 … and @randymoss was all about it 👏 pic.twitter.com/NTvQbYCSwK — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

The throw was Burrow’s fourth TD pass of the game — and he had the other three in the first half alone. That’s a fantastic output but also four TDs short of the seven he threw in the first half against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. You can only have a seven-TD half once in a season, apparently.

Burrow’s first two TDs in the title game went to WR Ja’Marr Chase. The Biletnikoff winner had six catches for 162 yards in the first 30 minutes as Clemson has struggled to cover him one-on-one.

Burrow ended up paying for the record-tying throw to Moss earlier in the game, taking a big hit from Clemson’s James Skalski while completing the pass.

Joe Burrow's 58th TD of the season. (via ESPN)

Brennan set his record in 14 games; Burrow is playing his 15th on Monday night. But Brennan also threw 559 passes in 2006 when he set the record. Burrow’s 58th TD of the 2019-20 season came on his 508th pass.

