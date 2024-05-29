Advertisement

Joe Burrow signs autographs for Cincinnati Bengals fans after OTAs

dave clark, cincinnati enquirer
By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow looked sharp Tuesday during the team's first voluntary organized team activity.

And Burrow made many Bengals fans happy after OTAs by signing autographs and posing for photos.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signs autographs
Video and photos of Burrow signing were shared via Twitter/X by the Bengals' official account, The Enquirer's Cara Owsley, and others:

In addition, Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch tweeted that he talked to Burrow about the photo of him with long hair:

