Joe Burrow signs autographs for Cincinnati Bengals fans after OTAs

By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow looked sharp Tuesday during the team's first voluntary organized team activity.

And Burrow made many Bengals fans happy after OTAs by signing autographs and posing for photos.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signs autographs

Video and photos of Burrow signing were shared via Twitter/X by the Bengals' official account, The Enquirer's Cara Owsley, and others:

Bonus pics:

Joe Burrow stopped to sign autographs after practice. pic.twitter.com/e8Bh8yAwRW — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 28, 2024

Big day for the fans, Joe Burrow stopped to sign some autographs. pic.twitter.com/cRNvO4KKxp — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 28, 2024

In addition, Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch tweeted that he talked to Burrow about the photo of him with long hair:

Talked with Joe Burrow about this photo today. Said he actually liked it. Wishes his hair was this long.



Will he actually grow it that long? Probably not. Too much of a nuisance.#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/BRymfJUmCz — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 28, 2024

