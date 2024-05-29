Joe Burrow signs autographs for Cincinnati Bengals fans after OTAs
By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow looked sharp Tuesday during the team's first voluntary organized team activity.
And Burrow made many Bengals fans happy after OTAs by signing autographs and posing for photos.
Video and photos of Burrow signing were shared via Twitter/X by the Bengals' official account, The Enquirer's Cara Owsley, and others:
Bengals QB #JoeBurrow signs autographs for fans after OTAs. @Enquirer @KelseyLConway pic.twitter.com/617NLsV49F
— Cara Owsley (@caraphoto23) May 28, 2024
.@JoeyB is a man of the people!
OTAs | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/wIwn8yB9lP
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 28, 2024
Bonus pics:
Joe Burrow stopped to sign autographs after practice. pic.twitter.com/e8Bh8yAwRW
— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 28, 2024
Big day for the fans, Joe Burrow stopped to sign some autographs. pic.twitter.com/cRNvO4KKxp
— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 28, 2024
The holy grail. Joe Burrow stopped to sign autographs. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Q4UfLnDbdS
— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 28, 2024
In addition, Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch tweeted that he talked to Burrow about the photo of him with long hair:
Talked with Joe Burrow about this photo today. Said he actually liked it. Wishes his hair was this long.
Will he actually grow it that long? Probably not. Too much of a nuisance.#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/BRymfJUmCz
— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 28, 2024
LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow signs autographs for Cincinnati Bengals fans after OTAs