Joe Burrow will be shorthanded on Sunday vs. Titans

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played great this year. He’ll likely play great again on Sunday. The problem for the first overall pick in the draft will continue to be the players around him, or lack thereof.

Against Tennessee on Sunday, running back Joe Mixon will miss his second straight game with a foot injury.

Burrow also won’t have three of his five starting linemen. Left tackle Jonah Williams (neck), center Trey Hopkins (concussion), and right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) will all miss Sunday’s game.

The 1-5-1 Bengals have been competitive in most games. It will now be even more difficult to be competitive on Sunday against the 5-1 Titans.

