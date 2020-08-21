Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green didn’t take part in Friday’s scrimmage, but that didn’t throw quarterback Joe Burrow off stride.

Reporters watching the scrimmage lit up Twitter with reports of Burrow’s strong play against the Cincinnati defense. He opened by going 6-of-6 for 69 yards on a drive that was capped by a six-yard touchdown pass to Auden Tate. He and Tate hooked up for another score as Burrow went 3-for-4 for 32 yards on the next drive.

Per those reporters, the first overall pick finished 13-of-19 with scores on all five possessions. Head coach Zac Taylor said after the workout, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, that Burrow had good control of the offense.

One shouldn’t make too much of a scrimmage performance, but every sign that the Bengals got their franchise quarterback is going to be savored in Cincinnati this summer.

Joe Burrow shines in Bengals scrimmage originally appeared on Pro Football Talk