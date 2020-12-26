Joe Burrow shares video gingerly walking on surgically repaired knee

Joe Burrow’s rookie season came to a crushing end on Nov. 22 second when he shredded his left knee on a hit by Washington Football Team defender Jonathan Allen.

The injury left him with a torn ACL and MCL in addition to PCL and meniscus damage, a devastating blow for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. He flew to California to have surgery later that week before embarking on an arduous recovery and rehabilitation process.

Burrow gave a glimpse into that process on Christmas, sharing Twitter video of himself gingerly walking without assistance.

Small, significant steps for Joe Burrow

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

The encouraging news here is that Burrow is able to walk on his own less than a month after major reconstructive surgery on his knee. The video also provided some insight into what a laborious process his recovery will be.

Each one of those steps, which appeared to be taken in a rehab facility, clearly took tremendous effort. He won’t be walking, much less able to put the pressures of an NFL game on his injured knee anytime soon. While medical advances have shortened the recovery time from ACL tears in recent years, Burrow’s injury was more significant that a single torn ligament.

It’s going to be a long road back for Burrow that may not end before the start of next season. Neither Burrow nor the Bengals should be looking to rush his return before he’s absolutely ready.

Joe Burrow's pained steps give a glimpse at the long road back from a devastating knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

