Joe Burrow sets NFL rookie record, picks up first NFL win with Bengals

So far, so good for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Joe Burrow earned the immediate respect of his Cincinnati Bengals teammates in training camp and was voted a team captain before setting foot on and NFL field. Now four games into his NFL career, Burrow’s living up to the promise that made him the top pick in April.

On Sunday, he picked up his first win as an NFL starter as the Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 33-25. He also made history in the process.

Burrow sets another NFL rookie record

Burrow completed 25-of-36 pass attempts for 300 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win. It marked his third straight game with at least 300 yards, something no other rookie has ever done.

Bengals fans couldn't ask for much more out of their rookie quarterback. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) More

Burrow threw for 316 yards in a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns and 312 yards in last week’s tie against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, he got some much-needed help on offense from running back Joe Mixon, who tallied 181 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, helping push the Bengals into the win column for the first time.

Sunday’s mark arrives a week after Burrow set a separate NFL record with 91 completions through his first three NFL starts. While his production hasn’t translated to success in the standings for the 1-1-2 Bengals, it has led to the Bengals being competitive following an NFL-worst 2-14 season.

Cincinnati’s worst loss was 35-30 in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. It was only close because of Burrow.

Through four games, Burrow is completing 65.5 percent of his passes for an average of 280 yards per game while tallying six touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Now he has his first NFL win. And for the first time in a long time, there’s hope in Cincinnati.

Bengals fans really couldn’t ask for much more from their rookie quarterback.

