Joe Burrow sets a midseason mark for rookie completions

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is the real deal.

Burrow completed 26 passes on Sunday, giving him 221 completions through eight games. Per the NFL, that’s the most completions by a player in his first eight games in NFL history.

It was also Burrow’s sixth game of 25 or more completion, one short of the all-time record for a rookie, set by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in 2016.

With 249 passing yards on Sunday in an upset win over the Titans, Burrow remains on pace to break the rookie passing yardage record, set by Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in 2012.

“You hear about it,” Burrow told PFT by phone on Sunday regarding the fact that he’s on pace to set multiple rookie records. “It’s tough not to hear about it when you’re talking to the media all the time and it’s a part of your job. I’m doing the best I can to put those numbers and those records behind me and focus on wins and getting better every day.”

It’s working, because he — and the team — are improving. At 2-5-1, they’re not done yet. And they could make things interesting down the stretch.

