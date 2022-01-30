Joe Burrow’s sensational scrambles set up field goal to give Bengals the lead

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Joe Burrow was going to be sacked by Chris Jones on the play in the fourth quarter not once, but twice.

Somehow, the Bengals’ quarterback turned magician and escaped losing yards.

Burrow turned a third-and-7 into a first-and-10 with a dazzling run to keep the drive going.

He added another scramble for a first down on the drive, proving he’s got legs to go with a rifle arm.

The drive concluded with Evan McPherson kicking a 52-yard field goal — is this kid seriously a rookie kicker? — to give the Bengals a 24-21 lead. They once trailed 21-3.

