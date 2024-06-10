Joe Burrow sends signed jersey to Elly De La Cruz, leaves inspirational note

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is showing love for the Queen City's other big sports star.

In a tweet posted by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, infielder Elly De La Cruz posed for a photo with an autographed Burrow jersey.

Along with his signature, the quarterback wrote an inspirational note for the 21-year-old phenom: "To Elly: Keep turning up the city." The gesture comes amid a Reds hot streak, as the team won seven games in a row before its 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

De La Cruz has 11 home runs and an MLB-leading 34 stolen bases this year. Burrow, on the other hand, hopes to rebound from the injury-plagued season he had in 2023. The 27-year-old is also believed to be the cover star of the upcoming "Madden 25" video game, but that has just been fan speculation up to this point.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (right) gifted Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz (left) a Bengals jersey with his No. 9 on it.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow sends signed jersey to Elly De La Cruz, leaves note