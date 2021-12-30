Joe Burrow sees “big opportunity” for Bengals against Chiefs

A win at home in Week 17 will clinch the AFC North for the Bengals, but getting that victory will not be a walk in the park.

The Bengals will welcome the hottest team in football to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs have won eight straight games and currently rank as the top seed in the AFC with the playoffs around the corner.

They’ve also been to three straight AFC title games and two straight Super Bowls, which makes them a pretty significant measuring stick of where the Bengals stand at this point in the season. It’s also a chance for quarterback Joe Burrow to trade blows with Patrick Mahomes for the first time and Burrow said Wednesday that he looks forward to seeing how the Bengals can stack up to the best in class.

“We’re playing a really good team that’s been in the Super Bowl the last two years, so it’s a big opportunity in that sense. . . . They’ve been one of the best offenses in the league since he has been the starting quarterback,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re going in expecting to have to score a lot of points and we’ll adapt accordingly.”

A loss to the Chiefs won’t leave the Bengals on the outside of the playoff picture with one game left, but a win would likely change some opinions about the team’s ability to make a deep run in the first career playoff trip for most of their key players.

