Joe Burrow scores fifth rushing touchdown of the season as Bengals take early lead

Michael David Smith
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a nose for the end zone.

Burrow ran for a touchdown on the Bengals’ opening drive against the Chiefs today, scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the season to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.

Burrow was also 5-for-6 for 56 yards passing on an impressive opening drive.

Now Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have to answer in a game that has major AFC playoff implications for both teams.

